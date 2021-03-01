Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.
NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
