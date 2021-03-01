Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

