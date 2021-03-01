Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Declares Dividend of GBX 38.30

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s previous dividend of $15.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,381.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,426.03. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

