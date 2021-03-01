Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,643.97

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,643.97 ($21.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,859.50 ($24.29). Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,838.50 ($24.02), with a volume of 522,422 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,615.42 ($21.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,774.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,643.97. The company has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.49.

In other Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

