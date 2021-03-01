Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

