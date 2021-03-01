Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

