BWX Limited (BWX.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BWX)

BWX Limited (BWX.AX) (ASX:BWX) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.49.

In other news, insider David Fenlon 286,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

