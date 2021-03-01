Bytom (BTM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.86 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $112.97 million and $27.86 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00353340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,659,731,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,446,394 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

