CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

CA Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. CA Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CAHCU opened at $10.20 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.50.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

