Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

