Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

CDNS stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

