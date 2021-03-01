Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,487. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

