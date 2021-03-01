Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

CDNS traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.07. 24,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

