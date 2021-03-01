Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $102.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

