Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 547.4% in February

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 547.4% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CHI opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

