Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading Up 5%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.02. Approximately 104,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

