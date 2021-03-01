Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Up 7.2%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 359,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 410,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $644.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caleres by 63.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

