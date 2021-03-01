California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $206,180.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,143.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

