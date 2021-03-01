California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

