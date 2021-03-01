California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,784 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $32.25.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

