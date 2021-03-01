California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,809,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after acquiring an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,002,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,400,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

