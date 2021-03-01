California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Acushnet worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $630,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

