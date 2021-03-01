California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.17 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

