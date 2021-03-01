California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.12 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of TTM Technologies worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

