California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

