California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $10,279,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 468,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 244,907 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 308.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 197,682 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REYN opened at $27.61 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.