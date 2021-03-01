California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.