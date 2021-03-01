California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

