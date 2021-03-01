California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luminar Technologies stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
