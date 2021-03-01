California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of CBIZ worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,015 shares of company stock worth $4,204,572. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.