California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

