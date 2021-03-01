California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Kaman worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 28.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 285,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 68.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $48.66 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on KAMN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

