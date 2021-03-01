California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,138 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Alamo Group worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $152.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $163.15.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.