California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,417 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

HTLF opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

