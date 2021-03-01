California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,585 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $48.89 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

