California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,756 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of CSG Systems International worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $149,666.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

