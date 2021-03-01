California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $3.13 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.