California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of American Assets Trust worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 116.8% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

