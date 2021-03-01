California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of TriMas worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

