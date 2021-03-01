Callisto Network Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $15,486.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.72 or 0.03145854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

