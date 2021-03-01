Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.67% of Camden National worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

