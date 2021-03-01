Canaccord Genuity Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on QTWO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

QTWO stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,413. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,558,217. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Q2 by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Q2 by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

