Canaccord Genuity Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $400.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.99. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average is $289.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

