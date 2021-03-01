Canaccord Genuity Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $91.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,188. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

