Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $922,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 244.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $44.83 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.