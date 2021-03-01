Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.25.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$117.33 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$119.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

