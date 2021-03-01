Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.