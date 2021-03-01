Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 5.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $66,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

