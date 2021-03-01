Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242,240 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,789,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,835,000 after buying an additional 520,109 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $27.29 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.