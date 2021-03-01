Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

