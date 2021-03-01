Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

CBWBF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

