Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

